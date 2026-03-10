Will petrol prices drop as Pakistan receives fuel shipments at Port Qasim?

KARACHI – Pakistan’s petrol supply situation has eased amid concerns caused by the US-Israel war with Iran as shipments of fuel have begun arriving at Port Qasim, helping to avert a potential shortage.

Reports said the gas oil carrier MT Torum Damini has docked at the Fotco Terminal, while MT Nave Atropos, carrying 50,000 metric tons of petrol, arrived on March 9.

Another tanker, MT Spross 2, with 55,000 metric tons, is expected to dock on March 10 at 8:30 pm.

MT C Clipper, carrying approximately 34,000 metric tons, is scheduled to arrive on March 11 at noon.

A Port Qasim spokesperson confirmed that a vessel from Fujairah has already reached the port and additional tankers are expected to ensure the continuous supply of petrol across the country.

Last week, the government approved an increase of Rs55 per litre for both petrol and high-speed diesel.

As a result, the ex-depot price of high-speed diesel has been set at Rs335.86 per litre, while petrol has been revised to Rs321.17 per litre, marking a 17% rise from the previous rate of Rs266.17 per litre.

A day earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif unveiled a series of strict measures aimed at cutting government expenses and improving efficiency across public institutions as Pakistan is bearuing brunt of Iran-US war.

Government offices will now remain open only four days a week as part of the new cost-saving strategy.

Across government departments, half of the employees will work remotely from home, except those providing essential and critical services.

Sharif said the government had decided to cut the fuel allowance for official vehicles by 50 percent for the next two months, while 60 percent of government vehicles would remain unused. Ambulances and public transport buses will not be affected.

The federal cabinet will forgo its salaries for two months, while parliamentarians’ salaries will be reduced by 25 percent. Senior BS-20 officials earning more than Rs300,000 will contribute two days of their salary for public welfare. Government departments have also been directed to cut expenses by 20 percent, and the purchase of new vehicles, furniture, and air conditioners has been banned.

Foreign trips by ministers and officials will be restricted to essential visits, while meetings will be conducted online to save fuel. Official dinners and iftar gatherings have also been banned, and seminars will be held in government buildings instead of hotels.