Flash floods, landslide alert issued as above normal temperatures hit northern Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said there is an increased risk of Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF), Flash floods, and landslide in the northern mountainous regions as temperatures remained above normal over the past few days.

In addition, the expected widespread weather spell from 10th to 12th March in the whole Gilgit Baltistan (GB) and upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) may trigger the situation.

“Local communities are advised to remain vigilant, while concerned authorities are requested to take precautionary measures to safeguard lives and infrastructure,” read the GLOF alert.

“All concerned are advised to remain alert and take necessary measures to avoid any untoward situation,” it added.

Meanwhile, the Met office predicted that a westerly wave is likely to approach western parts of the country on Monday evening and likely to persist till 12th March.

Under the influence of this weather system, partly cloudy to cloudy weather condition with chances of moderate rain-wind-thunderstorm (few heavyfalls at times) in the districts of Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Shangla, Battgram, Buner, Malakand, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir from 09th (evening) to 12th March.

While, light rain-wind/thunderstorm is also likely in Khyber, Mohmand, Peshawar, Swabi, Mardan, Charsadda, Nowshera Bajaur, Bannu, Waziristan, Orakzai, Kurram, Kohat, Hangu and Mianwali on 10th and 11th March.

Rain-wind/thunderstorm is expected in Islamabad, Pothohar region, Murree, Galliyat and surroundings from 09th (night) to 11th March with occasional gaps.

Hailstorm at isolated places is also likely in Islamabad and upper parts of the country during the forecast period.