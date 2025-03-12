AGL55.35▼ -0.02 (0.00%)AIRLINK175.36▲ 1.53 (0.01%)BOP13.09▼ -0.07 (-0.01%)CNERGY7.37▼ -0.03 (0.00%)DCL9.31▼ -0.2 (-0.02%)DFML45.8▼ -0.93 (-0.02%)DGKC128.03▲ 2.65 (0.02%)FCCL43.87▲ 0.34 (0.01%)FFL14.81▼ -0.04 (0.00%)HUBC131.48▲ 0.27 (0.00%)HUMNL13.21▲ 0.01 (0.00%)KEL4.4▼ -0.03 (-0.01%)KOSM6▼ -0.01 (0.00%)MLCF56.42▲ 1.39 (0.03%)NBP80.24▼ -1.57 (-0.02%)OGDC217.24▼ -1.58 (-0.01%)PAEL41.1▼ -0.12 (0.00%)PIBTL9.52▼ -0.19 (-0.02%)PPL184.23▼ -0.44 (0.00%)PRL34.45▲ 0.27 (0.01%)PTC23.11▲ 0.15 (0.01%)SEARL93.5▼ -0.5 (-0.01%)TELE7.74▼ -0.04 (-0.01%)TOMCL31.69▼ -0.25 (-0.01%)TPLP10.78▼ -0.09 (-0.01%)TREET21.72▲ 0.96 (0.05%)TRG59.34▼ -1.02 (-0.02%)UNITY29.02▼ -0.07 (0.00%)WTL1.31▼ -0.02 (-0.02%)

Wife should support her husband in his second marriage, says top Egyptian scholar

CAIRO – A senior Egyptian religious scholar stirred debate by suggesting wives should support second marriages.

Professor of Islamic law and comparative jurisprudence at Al-Azhar University Ahmad Karima suggested that wives should offer their support to their husbands if they decide to marry for a second time. The scholar’s remarks sparked widespread discussions on the role of spouses in a polygamous marriage.

The prominent religious figure stressed that the wife’s support could help foster a harmonious environment within the family, encouraging understanding and cooperation between all parties involved. His suggestions were made during a public lecture and ignited debates about cultural norms and marital expectations in different societies.

As polygamy is legal in some countries, including parts of the Arab world, it remains a controversial topic, often raising questions about fairness, consent, and the emotional well-being of all individuals involved.

The scholar’s statement is seen as part of a broader conversation on marital rights and responsibilities, with many people weighing in on the implications of such views in modern relationships.

Second Marriage in Pakistan

In Pakistan, stern regulations have been outlined to protect rights of women in cases of multiple marriage, ensuring they have legal recourse regarding second marriages and maintenance.

Under the current laws, if a person ties knot for second time without getting permission from their first wife or an arbitration council, they can face up to one year of imprisonment and a fine of up half million. This measure aims to prevent unauthorized polygamous marriages and uphold the rights of first wives.

The law also provides women with the right to approach the union council to seek maintenance for themselves and their children from their husbands. This provision ensures that wives and children are financially supported, even in cases of marital disputes or multiple marriages.

These legal protections underscore the importance of safeguarding women’s rights and ensuring fair treatment within the framework of polygamous marriages.

Web Desk (Lahore)

