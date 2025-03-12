Wife should support her husband in his second marriage, says top Egyptian scholar

CAIRO – A senior Egyptian religious scholar stirred debate by suggesting wives should support second marriages.

Professor of Islamic law and comparative jurisprudence at Al-Azhar University Ahmad Karima suggested that wives should offer their support to their husbands if they decide to marry for a second time. The scholar’s remarks sparked widespread discussions on the role of spouses in a polygamous marriage.

The prominent religious figure stressed that the wife’s support could help foster a harmonious environment within the family, encouraging understanding and cooperation between all parties involved. His suggestions were made during a public lecture and ignited debates about cultural norms and marital expectations in different societies.

As polygamy is legal in some countries, including parts of the Arab world, it remains a controversial topic, often raising questions about fairness, consent, and the emotional well-being of all individuals involved.

The scholar’s statement is seen as part of a broader conversation on marital rights and responsibilities, with many people weighing in on the implications of such views in modern relationships.

Second Marriage in Pakistan