China calls for stronger security cooperation with Pakistan after Jaffar Express Attack

BEIJING – Iron friend China strongly denounced the terror attack on the Jaffar Express train in Balochistan, which led to the hostage-taking of passengers, expressing deep concern over the tragic incident.

Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs extended condolences to the victims and their families in the terror incident. Beijing also reiterated its commitment to strengthening security cooperation with Pakistan, highlighting the need for joint efforts in the fight against terrorism.

Beijing expressed readiness to provide additional support to Pakistan in combating terrorism and enhancing mutual security. It offered to deepen bilateral cooperation to prevent such attacks in the future and ensure greater safety for citizens of both nations.

Pakistan’s all-weather friend pledged to utilize all available resources to strengthen security measures, in collaboration with Pakistan, to effectively address terrorism and safeguard the security of both countries.

Jaffar Express Attack

Pakistani security forces neutralized all terrorists involved in the Jaffar Express attack and rescued all hostages. The operation carried out with great precision, was complicated by terrorists using passengers as human shields, including women and children.

The final phase of the operation is underway, with security forces pursuing fleeing militants. Authorities are verifying civilian casualties while confirming that all terrorists have been eliminated. The train, which departed from Quetta, was attacked in the Gudalar and Pero Kunnri areas, resulting in the critical injury and death of the driver.