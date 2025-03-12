UHS releases first selection list for BDS admissions in private colleges

LAHORE – The University of Health Sciences (UHS) Lahore has released the first selection list for admissions to the Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) program in 18 private dental colleges across Punjab. The list has been issued for a total of 1,075 seats.

According to the list, the highest merit was recorded at Sharif Dental College, Lahore, closing at 87.6591 per cent. In contrast, the lowest merit was observed at Shahida Islam Dental College, Lodhran, at 71.2894 per cent. Other institutions include Watim Dental College, Rawalpindi (81.9364pc), FMH College of Dentistry, Lahore (79.6799pc), Lahore Medical and Dental College, Lahore (78.8106pc), Islam Dental College, Sialkot (78.3636pc), Margalla Institute of Health Sciences, Rawalpindi (78.3273pc), Rahbar College of Dentistry, Lahore (75.8773pc), Akhtar Saeed Medical & Dental College, Lahore (74.9636pc), Avicenna Dental College, Lahore (73.4409pc), University College of Medicine & Dentistry, Lahore (73.4212pc), Rashid Latif Dental College, Lahore (73.2712pc), Azra Naheed Dental College, Lahore (72.8167pc), University Medical & Dental College, Faisalabad (72.5pc), Niazi Dental College, Sargodha (72.3182pc), Bakhtawar Amin Dental College, Multan (72.0182pc), Faryal Dental College, Sheikhupura (71.8773pc), and Multan Medical & Dental College, Multan (71.85pc).

A UHS spokesperson said the selection list has been published on the university’s official website. Selected candidates have been instructed to deposit their fee and confirm their admission by submitting a written joining at their respective colleges by March 17.