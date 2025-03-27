‘Wife cannot dissolve marriage if husband remarries without permission’, declares Pakistan’s top Islamic body

ISLAMABAD – Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) has shared landmark ruling declaring it un-Islamic for first wife to dissolve her marriage if her husband remarries without her permission.

The decision was made during a meeting chaired by Dr. Muhammad Raghib Hussain Naeemi, where various key issues were discussed. The members ruled that final decision on proceeding with the marriage would still remain with both parties under Islamic law, according to the council’s decision.

The council also engaged in discussions about the establishment of human milk bank, with experts from the Sindh Institute of Child and Neonatology presenting their perspectives. A final decision on the matter will be made in an upcoming session.

In the realm of medical ethics, the CII ruled that organ transplantation, particularly for kidney and liver, is permissible as long as it does not put the donor’s life at risk. The council also reaffirmed its stance on the use of Islamic terminology, deciding that words such as Salah, Ayah, and Masjid should remain in their original Arabic form and not be translated into English.

Second Marriage in Pakistan

In contrast to CII ruling, the law protects women in the context of multiple marriages, as new provisions have been introduced. According to recent legal amendments, a person who ties the knot without obtaining permission from their first wife or seeking approval from the arbitration council could face imprisonment for up to one year and a fine of up to Rs5lac, under section Polygamy 6(5).

Also, the law now allows wife to approach union council to demand maintenance for herself and her children from her husband, as stipulated under Maintenance 9(A-1).

These changes promises accountability and fairness in marriages where multiple wives are involved, offering legal recourse to women who may have previously been disadvantaged. The legal reforms are also aimed at promoting justice and the proper treatment of women in marital relationships.

The new rules are expected to impact many families across the country, reinforcing the idea that the rights of women and children should be safeguarded, regardless of marital arrangements.