Pollen count in Islamabad today – Thursday, March 27, 2025

ISLAMABAD –The pollen count in Islamabad decreased to 32,446 per cubic meter of air on Thursday.

According to the data released by the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), the pollen count in Islamabad’s H-8 sector was 32,446 on Thursday compared to 38,604 last day.

Despite decrease in the intensity due to the prevailing weather conditions, pollen concentration is high enough to pose health hazards for allergy patients.

The total pollen count in Islamabad’s G-6 sector was recorded at 7,604, which was 8,940 the previous day. In the E-8 sector, pollen count decreased to 6,687 on Thursday as against 7,795 on Wednesday.

Similarly, the pollen count in the F-10 sector dropped to 4,631 on Thursday from 5,817 on the previous day.

Islamabad’s most abundant pollen types are Paper Mulberry, Acacia, Eucalyptus, Pines, Grasses, Cannabis, Dandelion and Alternaria.

Out of all these species, Paper Mulberry shares the highest pollen count, 32,252 (very high). Pollen concentrations of other species are Cannabis 71 (high), Grasses 102 (high), Alternaria 24 (low), Pines 76 (moderate), Acacia (zero), Eucalyptus (zero) and Dandelion 04 (low).