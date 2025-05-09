Why did Pakistan avoid using Modern Air Defence Systems to destroy Indian drones?

Pakistan forces have successfully shot down 77 drones in different cities across the country amid rising tensions with India.

Pakistan downed 29 Indian drones by the evening of May 8 while 48 were others destroyed till today from last night.

Earlier in the day, four drones were shot down in outskirts of the Okara Cantonment and they fell in nearby fields. However, one drone was destroyed in Vehari and Pakpattan each.

In a statement, DG ISPR said all drones were continuously monitored, adding that whenever a drone approaches, it is constantly tracked on radar.

He said the Pakistani air defence system has the capability to track even small drones, adding that operational procedure is followed to destroy the drones in order to ensure safety of civilians and commercial flights.

Amid ongoing escalation, a question is widely being asked that why Pakistan did not use its modern Air Defence System to target Indian drones.

Here’s the Reason

The Pakistani side did not used it because all India wanted to know was location of our modern Air Defence Systems including radars by sending their drones so that it can neutralize them and then send its aircrafts to avenge its humiliation it suffered by losing at least five fighter jets.

But Pak sensed the Indian plot and did not fall prey to it. Instead, the security used soft kill tactics to neutralize the drones i.e. jamming & spoofing while retaining our shield.