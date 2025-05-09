SAPM Haroon interacts with KCCI to resolve business community’s issues

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Industries and Production Haroon Akhar Khan on Thursday held a virtual meeting with the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) to discuss and resolve the city’s business issues.

The meeting aimed to address several pressing issues concerning Karachi’s industrial sector, including electricity supply, water provision, rising gas levies, tax collection problems, and the challenges faced by exporters, said a news release.

During the discussion, Haroon Akhtar Khan stressed the formation of committees to tackle these issues, with the KCCI playing a significant role in these initiatives.

These committees have constitutes on the Prime Minister’s directives to ensure a focused and systematic approach to resolving the concerns of local chambers and industrialists. “The goal is to resolve all the issues that are hindering the growth of our industries,” said Haroon.

Reaffirming the PM’s vision, the SAPM underscored the urgency of boosting industrial growth across Pakistan. He highlighted that the ongoing tariff war presents a unique opportunity for Pakistani industries to compete globally.

“The Prime Minister has directed us to revive local industries and significantly enhance exports,” he added.

A significant update came from the Special Assistant, who reported that due to the Prime Minister’s efforts, the policy rate has been reduced to 11%, a move expected to ease the financial burden on businesses. However, Shawal Malik from KCCI pointed out a critical challenge—the aging and deteriorating electricity infrastructure in Karachi, which is leading to increased production costs for local businesses.

Despite these challenges, Haroon reassured the KCCI that the government is fully committed to resolving these issues and supporting Karachi’s industrial sector.

This meeting marks a crucial step toward the government’s ongoing efforts to ensure the growth and competitiveness of Pakistani industries.—APP