Pakistan records remittances inflow of $3.2 billion in April 2025

KARACHI – Pakistan recorded workers’ remittances inflow of $3.2 billion during April 2025.

According to the data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Friday, remittances increased by 13.1 per cent year-over-year.

Cumulatively, with an inflow of $31.2 billion, workers’ remittances increased by 30.9 per cent during July-April FY25 compared to $23.9 billion received during July-April FY24.

Remittances inflows during April 2025 were mainly sourced from Saudi Arabia ($725.4 million), United Arab Emirates ($657.6 million), United Kingdom ($535.3 million) and United States of America ($302.4 million).

Staff Report

