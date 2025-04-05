Who can visit Sweden embassy in Islamabad to apply for visa from April 9?

ISLAMABAD – The embassy of Sweden, a European country, has announced resumption of visa activities for Pakistan citizens in Islamabad, starting from April 9.

The announcement was made by the Sweden Migration Agency earlier this week, stating that the Pakistani national who are planning to work, study or move to Sweden to live with someone can visit the embassy in Islamabad from Wednesday in next week.

“Applicants needing to submit biometric data, have their passport checked or be interviewed after submitting an application can once again do so at the embassy in Islamabad,” it said in the official statement.

Who Can Visit Swedish Embassy in Islamabad from April 9?

The embassy said only individuals who have applied for a residence or work permit to work, study or move to Sweden to live with someone may visit the Embassy of Sweden.

“This also applies if you submitted an application for a residence permit to visit Sweden for longer than 90 days.”

It added that it is not yet possible to submit an application for a Schengen visa for a short visit to Sweden in Islamabad.

Previously, the Pakistani citizens were required to travel to to Addis Ababa in Ethiopia for visa processing.

If you want to submit an application for a Schengen visa for a short visit to Sweden of up to 90 days, you are still required to submit your application to VFS Global in Bangkok, Yangon, Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, Manila, Cebu, Jakarta, Bali, Phnom Penh, Kuala Lumpur, Singapore, Tokyo or Seoul.

Once your application has been submitted to VFS Global, it will be sent to the Embassy of Sweden in Bangkok for processing and a decision.