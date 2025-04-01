Bank statement requirement for Pakistanis for Sweden Schengen visa [April 2025]

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan nationals are required to meet all requirements including proof of funds while applying for Sweden schengen visa in order to avoid rejection.

Sweden has emerged as one of the major tourist destinations in European region owning to its fascinating blend of historical, natural and cultural attractions.

A significant number of people from across the world visit the Scandinavian country to explore it or spend some quality time. Citizen of some countries are allowed visa free entry while most are required to obtain a short-term Schengen visa to explore the country.

Pakistani citizens are required to obtain a Schengen short-term visa to visit Sweden as a tourist. The Swedish Embassy is handling Schengen visa applications for citizens of Pakistan and Afghanistan and persons legally residing in Pakistan.

Proof of Funds

As per the rules, the applicant can submit the bank statement as proof of funds along with the visa application. The statement shows that the visitor owns enough funds to bear expense for stay in Sweden.

The applicant is required to submit proof of financial means and ties to the country of residence i.e. applicant’s personal social and economic status in Pakistan.

Minimum Bank Statement for Sweden Visit Visa

For Sweden schengen visa, applicants need to submit bank statements showing transactions in the last six months, duly signed and stamped by the bank, along with the visa application.

Reports said the daily required amount for a tourist is 80 Euros to bear expense of stay in Sweden. An applicant is required to show the amount which is enough for the days he/she intends to spend in Sweden.

The applicants must hold 7,200 euros in their bank account if they intend to stay in Sweden for 90 days. As of 01 April 2025, one euro is equal to Rs303, so the Pakistani applicants are required to have around Rs2.1 million in the bank account at time of applying the visa.