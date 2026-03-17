Who are eligible for discount on petrol prices in Pakistan under subsidy plan?

ISLAMABAD – The federal government has decided to provide subsidies to certain motorcycle and rickshaw owners following a whooping increase in petrol prices.

It was decided after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced that the money saved through the austerity drive will be used to provide relief to masses.

The petroleum secretary told the Senate Standing Committee on Petroleum that work on the subsidy programme has already begun, with input from OGRA and the Petroleum Division.

“Similar to the subsidy provided during the COVID-19 pandemic, the savings from the austerity policy will be given to the public,” the petroleum secretary stated.

Who Are Eligible

The secretary explained that the savings from the cost-cutting measures will be directed to deserving beneficiaries based on the Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) database.

Committee members inquired about the source of the Rs23 billion and the steps taken to achieve the savings, emphasizing that the benefit should reach the people rather than companies. Officials responded that, under the Prime Minister’s directives, various measures were implemented to ensure these savings.

The Secretary of Petroleum has provided the latest data on Pakistan’s petroleum product stocks to lawmakers during a session amid escalating US-Israel war against Iran that has disrupted global oil supplies.

Officials stressed the importance of careful monitoring to prevent potential shortages and ensure smooth supply across the country.

Current Stock levels of Petroleum Products in Pakistan

Petrol: 27 days’ supply

Diesel: 21 days’ supply

LPG: 9 days’ supply

JP-1 (Jet fuel): 14 days’ supply

Last week, in a sigh of relief for Pakistanis as Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced that petroleum product prices will remain unchanged despite surging global oil rates.

The per litre petrol price currently stands at Rs321.17 while diesel is being sold for Rs335.86 per litre in Pakistan.