Great opportunity as Kuwait opens multiple jobs for Pakistan citizens in Aug 2025

ISLAMABAD – The Overseas Employment Corporation (OEC), which works under the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, has announced new job openings in Kuwait for Pakistani citizens in different fields.

The development comes after the Kuwait restores work visas for Pakistani nationals.

It marks a significant chance for job seekers to enter Kuwait’s growing labor market, which is increasingly seeking skilled professionals from Pakistan due to their experience across various industries.

According to OEC, eligible applicants meeting the required qualifications and experience can apply for various positions.

Jobs in Kuwait

One of the key openings is for a Warehouse Supervisor. Applicants must be under 35 years of age, hold a diploma or bachelor’s degree, and possess strong communication skills in English. Additionally, 3–5 years of experience in retail warehouse operations and excellent customer service skills are essential.

Other available positions include:

Warehouse Coordinator

Warehouseman

Carpenter

General Laborer

Assistant Furniture Installer

Driver/Courier

Logistics and Delivery Staff

How to Apply for Job

1. Visit the official [OEC job portal](https://oec.gov.pk)

2. Select the desired position from the available list

3. Fill out the online application form

4. Pay the Rs 500 application fee via bank challan

5. Upload the challan receipt along with required documents

6. Submit the application before August 15, 2025