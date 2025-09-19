When is Rabi us Sani 1447 starting in Pakistan? Check SUPARCO prediction

KARACHI – Rabi ul Sani, the fourth Islamic month also known and written as Rabiʽ al-Thani, is set to start next week and now Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO) shared prediction for Rabi us Sani, 1447 AH.

The space agency said the moon will be born on 22 September 2025 at exactly 12:54 AM. By time the sun sets on 23 September 2025, the new moon will already be an impressive 41 hours and 54 minutes old.

Along Pakistan’s coastal belt, the crescent will shine in the sky for around 46 minutes after sunset, giving sky-watchers a golden opportunity to witness the moment.

Rabi us Sani 2025 in Pakistan

SUPARCO confirmed that chances of sighting the new moon on 23 September are strong as long as the skies remain clear. If sighted, the first day of Rabi us Sani 1447 AH will likely fall on 24 September 2025, marking the beginning of the new Islamic month.

The moon sighting will be held as planned and the final announcement will be made by Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Pakistan. The committee will make its decision after reviewing credible testimonies from across the country.

Rabi us Sani Facts

It is also called Rabiʿ al-Thani or Rabiʿ al-Akhir, meaning “the second spring.”

While it has no major Islamic events, but Muslims continue to worship. Some traditions recommend nafl prayers, special supplications, and tasbeeh during this month for additional Sawab.