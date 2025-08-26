Middle to Master’s level annual examination fees increased [Check Full Schedule]

LAHORE – Wafaqul Madaris Al-Arabia Pakistan has officially raised examination fees for Hifz-ul-Quran and academic levels ranging from middle school to master’s level for the annual exams of 1447 Hijri / 2026 AD.

Local media reported that an official circular outlining the new fee structure, including single, double, triple, and quadruple fee payment deadlines has been issued.

Deadlines for Submitting Fees

Single Fee: Payable from 1st Rabiul Awwal to 30th Rabiul Awwal

Double Fee: From 1st Rabi-us-Sani to 15th Rabi-us-Sani

Triple Fee: From 16th Rabi-us-Sani to 30th Rabi-us-Sani

Four Times Fee: From 1st Jamadi-ul-Awwal to 15th Jamadi-ul-Awwal

Revised Annual Examination Fee for 2025-26

For Hifz-ul-Quran, Wafaqul Madaris Al-Arabia Pakistan has fixed the single fee at Rs495 while the double fee and triple fee stand at Rs990 and Rs1,485 respectively. The four times fee has been fixed at Rs1,980.

Middle Level Exam Fee

Single Fee: Rs. 540

Double Fee: Rs. 1,080

Triple Fee: Rs. 1,620

Four Times Fee: Rs. 2,160

For secondary and higher secondary levels, registration will be conducted in the first year of Thanawiyah Aamah (equivalent to 9th grade). The registration fee structure is as follows:

From 1st to end of Rabiul Awwal: Rs. 220

From 1st to 15th Rabi-us-Sani: Rs. 440

From 16th Rabi-us-Sani to end of Zul Hijjah: Rs. 660

All admissions will now be processed online, and candidates must submit a hard copy of the admission form along with the bank challan.