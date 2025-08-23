Rabiul Awwal 2025 Moon Sighting Updates in Pakistan

LAHORE – Pakistanis are excited for third Islamic month of Rabiul Awwal as the country’s apex moon sighting body, Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, meets to sight the moon.

Ifthe moon is sighted, Pakistanis will celebrate Eid Milad-un-Nabi (12th Rabiul Awwal) on Friday, September 5, a day already declared a public holiday nationwide.

The central meeting, led by Chairman Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad, will bring together religious scholars and officials from the Ministry of Science and Technology, Met Office, and SUPARCO. Zonal and district committees will also hold sittings in their respective cities, forwarding any authentic testimonies to the central body.

Rabiul Awwal moon will be born on August 23 at 11:06 am and will be more than 32 hours old by the evening of August 24. With a 45-minute window between sunset and moonset in coastal areas, visibility chances strong in Pakistan.

Eid Miladun Nabi 2025 Date

If the moon is sighted, the holy month of Rabiul Awwal will start on August 25, and Muslims across Pakistan will prepare for grand celebrations of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW), marking the birth of Prophet Muhammad SAW.

With the long-anticipated day drawing near, mosques, homes, and streets are expected to glow with lights and decorations, while preparations for processions and Mehfil-e-Milad are already in full swing.