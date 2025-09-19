Other Middle Eastern countries also interested in joining Pak-Saudi Defense Agreement: Dar

LONDON – Deputy Prime Minister Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar has said that several countries have expressed interest in becoming part of an agreement similar to the one signed between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia. However, he stressed that it would be premature to make any announcements at this stage.

Speaking to journalists in London, Dar said strategic defense pact with Saudi Arabia was the result of months of engagement rather than a sudden development. “Saudi Arabia is also satisfied with this agreement,” he remarked.

Dar noted that Islamabad and Riyadh always shared informal understanding on defense cooperation, and now other nations are eager to join such frameworks. He further highlighted that every Muslim is devoted to the sanctity of the Haramain Sharifain and emphasized the long-standing support Saudi Arabia has extended to Pakistan, particularly during difficult times, including periods of sanctions.

Foreign Office clarified that Pakistan-Saudi defense agreement is strictly defensive in nature and not directed against any third country. According to the spokesperson, the pact will contribute significantly to peace, security, and stability in the region.

The spokesperson added that the agreement demonstrates a shared resolve to counter common security challenges and the threat of terrorism. “Since the 1960s, defense cooperation has remained a cornerstone of Pakistan-Saudi relations,” the statement underlined.

The pact commits both nations to treat any attack on one as an attack on the other. The signing comes at a volatile moment. In the Middle East, Israel’s ongoing war in Gaza, its strike on Qatar’s capital Doha, and last summer’s conflict with Iran have raised fears of wider instability.

In South Asia, Pakistan and India narrowly avoided full-scale war earlier this year after exchanging missile and drone strikes. Analysts called this deal as historic as Pakistan previously enjoyed close military ties with the US and China but never formalised a mutual defence treaty. Experts suggest agreement could expand into joint training, arms production, and a larger Pakistani military presence in KSA.

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia share long history of defence cooperation dating back to 1951, when they signed Treaty of Friendship. Thousands of Saudi officers have been trained by Pakistan’s military, and Pakistani troops have often been stationed in the kingdom.