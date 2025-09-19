10-Day Thailand Trip Cost from Pakistan in 2025

KARACHI – Thailand remains among top travel destination for Pakistanis, and people are curious for to know how much visa, airfare, accommodation, food, and local tours cost.

You need to get Thai e-visa, priced at roughly Rs13,000. Air travel is the biggest expense, as round-trip flight fares range between Rs170,000 and Rs200,000 depending on the carrier and booking time. Famous airlines connecting Pakistan to Thailand include BatikAir Malaysia, China Southern, Emirates, Etihad Airways, Qatar Airways, and Turkish Airlines. Early booking is strongly advised to secure the lowest rates.

Once in Thailand, travelers often split their stay between Phuket and Bangkok. In Phuket, staying near beaches such as Patong reduces commuting costs to attractions like Phi Phi Island, Maya Bay, and Monkey Island. Accommodation near the beach typically costs $75–80 per night, with hostel options available for budget travelers at $8–25 per night. Food expenses average $50–70 over the stay, while boat safaris to nearby islands cost around 1,400–1,500 Thai Baht ($40–45).

Thailand Trip Cost from Pakistan (2025)

Category Cost (USD) Cost in Rupee Thai E-Visa – Rs13,000 Return Flight (Pakistan–Thailand) $607–715 Rs170,000–200,000 Phuket Stay (Hotel near beach) $75–80 Rs21,000–22,500 Phuket Food $50–70 Rs14,000–19,500 Boat Safari (Phi Phi, Maya Bay, Monkey Island) $40–45 Rs11,200–12,600 Phuket Subtotal ~$170 ~Rs47,600 Domestic Flight (Phuket–Bangkok) $30 Rs8,400 Bangkok Stay (Hotel/Hostel) $50 Rs14,000 Bangkok Food $50 Rs14,000 Bangkok Local Tourism $50 Rs14,000 Bangkok Subtotal $125 Rs35,000 Total Accommodation + Food + Tours ~$295 Rs80,000–85,000 GRAND TOTAL (Visa + Flights + Stay) ~$930–1,065 Rs260,000–280,000

From Phuket to Bangkok on bus costs about $30. In the capital, a modest budget of $125 covers accommodation ($50), food ($50), and site visits ($50).

Pakistani travelers can expect to spend Rs80,000–85,000 during their 10-day stay in Thailand, excluding international airfare. When combined with visa and flights, the complete travel package totals approximately Rs260,000–280,000.

With Thailand offering vibrant beaches, bustling city life, and diverse cultural attractions, the country is expected to remain one of the most affordable yet enriching destinations for Pakistani tourists in 2025.