Gold price in Pakistan jumps Rs3,178 to set another record

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan continued their record-setting spree on Tuesday as the per tola price reached above Rs406,000.

According to Sarafa association, per tola gold price moved up by Rs3,178 with new rate settling at the record high of Rs406,778.

Similarly, the price of 10-gram gold surged by Rs2,715 to climb to Rs348,746.

The precious commodity also maintained gaining-streak in international market where per ounce rate surged by $37 to reach fresh high of $3,855.

Gold Per Tola Rate in Pakistan Today

Gold is being traded at historic high of Rs406,778 per tola in local market after witnessing an increase of Rs3,178.

PSX Climbs to Fresh High

Meanwhile, bulls maintained their grip on the trading floor as the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Tuesday scaled three milestones in early session following a positive economic outlook by the Asian Development Bank (ADB).

During the intraday trading, the KSE-100 has gained over 2,000 points to reach all-time high of 166,556 points compared to previous close of 163,847.68.

It comes after the ADB, in its latest report, said Pakistan’s growth is projected to continue in the medium term, with real gross domestic product (GDP) growth forecast at 3.0% in FY2026 as macroeconomic stability deepens through sustained reforms addressing structural vulnerabilities. Economic reform has progressed considerably under the IMF Extended Fund Facility arrangement that began in October 2024. Policy consistency and climate resilience remain vital to maintaining the growth momentum. Downside risks to the outlook remain high.

“Pakistan’s growth prospects remain positive,” said ADB Country Director for Pakistan Emma Fan. “However, the country continues to face structural challenges, compounded by recurring disasters such as the recent floods. In this context, consistent reforms and policy implementation are essential for reinforcing policy credibility, sustaining economic momentum, and enhancing the country’s resilience.”