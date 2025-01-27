2nd Test: West Indies beat Pakistan for first time at home in 35 years

MULTAN – West Indies’ spin trio of Jomel Warrican, Kevin Sinclair and Gudakesh Motie took all ten wickets in the second innings to hand West Indies a historic 120-run series-levelling win in the second Multan Test on Monday.

Warrican stood out with figures of 16-4-27-5 as Pakistan were dismissed for 133 in 44 overs chasing 254 runs.

The bowlers helped West Indies to defeat Pakistan at home for first time in 35 years as they last witnessed the victory in Pakistan in 1990.

Pakistan resumed day three from their overnight score of 76-4 and could only face 20 overs before losing the remaining six wickets. At the start of the day, Saud Shakeel (13, 30b, 1×4) and nightwatchman Kashif Ali fell in a space of five balls to Sinclair and Warrican, respectively.

With Pakistan reeling at 76-6, Mohammad Rizwan (25, 62b, 1×4) and Salman Ali Agha (15, 33b) came together to stitch a 39-run stand off 77 balls, which was broken by Warrican as he pinned Salman leg before in the 38th over.

The remaining three wickets came in the next six overs as West Indies romped to their fifth Test match victory on Pakistan soil. Apart from Warrican, Sinclair contributed with 3-61, while Motie dismissed two batters for 35 runs in his 11 overs.

The second day saw 14 wickets fall for 320 runs after 20 wickets fell for 317 runs on the opening day.

After securing slender nine runs first-innings lead, the West Indies delivered a much-improved performance in their second outing, posting 244 all-out in two sessions. Commencing their run-chase after tea with a target of 254, Pakistan recovered from five for two in 16 balls to finish the day at 76 for 4 in 24 overs.

Pakistan captain Shan Masood was the first batter to be dismissed when he missed a straight delivery and was adjudged leg-before off off-spinner Kevin Sinclair. Shan’s opening partner Mohammad Hurraira soon followed, attempting a reverse sweep off left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie, only to be trapped in front of the stumps. Kamran Ghulam’s uncomfortable 29-ball stay ended when he tried one shot too many off Jomel Warrican and was caught at cover.

Pakistan suffered a major setback shortly before stumps when Babar Azam was caught at forward short-leg off Sinclair, leaving the team at 71 for 4. Babar, who had looked solid for his 67-ball 31, failed to control the spin and bounce from Sinclair, putting Pakistan in a precarious position.

Earlier, Pakistan’s left-arm spinner Noman Ali followed up his six for 41 in the first innings with four for 80 in the second, finishing with match figures of 36.1-3-121-10. This was the second time Noman took 10 or more wickets in a match, the first being his 11 for 147 against England at the same venue three months ago.

Noman’s scalps included West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite, who top-scored with 52 from 74 balls, including four fours and two sixes.

After Noman spun out the top order, off-spinner Sajid Khan cleaned up the lower middle order, snapping up 4 for 76 after taking 2 for 64 in the first innings. Sajid’s second-innings victims included Amir Jangoo (30), Kevin Sinclair (28), Gudakesh Motie (18), and Jomel Warrican (18).