Pakistan Observer, Karachi Kings announce Print Media partnership for 10th consecutive year

Pakistan Observer Karachi Kings Announce Print Media Partnership For 10th Consecutive Year
Pakistan Observer will proudly continue to serve as a print media partner for the Karachi Kings for an 10th consecutive year.

The decision was announced after Pakistan Observer’s Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Mr Faisal Zahid Malik and Kings’ Chief Executive Officer Mr Tariq Wasi signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to extend their partnership once again.

Mr Faisal Zahid Malik also exchanged views about the upcoming season 10 of the Pakistan Super League with Kings’ owner and the Founder President of ARY Digital Network Mr Salman Iqbal.

 

News desk

