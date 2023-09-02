Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast partly cloudy and humid weather for Karachi on Saturday evening/night and Sunday,

According to the synoptic situation, continental air is prevailing over most parts of Pakistan.

A shallow westerly wave is present over upper parts of the country.

Under the influence of these conditions, hot and humid weather is expected in most districts of the province on Saturday evening/night and Sunday.

In Karachi, partly cloudy, hot and humid weather is expected with maximum temperature remaining in the range of 32-34 degrees Celsius on Sunday.

In Hyderabad, maximum temperature is likely to remain in the range of 35-37 C on Sunday.

Meanwhile, hot and humid weather persisted in most districts of Sindh during the last 24 hours.

Dadu remained the hottest place in the province where mercury rose as high as 41 C.

In Karachi, the maximum temperature was recorded at 33 C.

Relative humidity in the morning was recorded at 81 per cent.

In Hyderabad, the maximum temperature was recorded at 36 C.

Relative humidity in the morning was recorded at 77 per cent.