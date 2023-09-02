LAHORE – Suzuki holds significant shares in motorcycle market of Pakistan as it offers reliable and modern looking two-wheelers to the customers.

Suzuki GS 150 is one of the most selling variants offered by the company due to its fuel efficiency and comfortable sitting design that keeps you backbone safe.

With a robust with classic looks with vibrant graphcis on its fuel tank, it is equipped with retro designed analogue speedometer & techometer.

IT comes with 150 cc, 4-stroke, single-cylinder, air-cooled & ohc engine, equipped with cdi and electric start system. it also features 5-speed gear system.

Suzuki GS 150 updated prices in Pakistan

Suzuki GS 150 Price in Pakistan