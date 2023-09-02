Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast partly cloudy weather with chances of light rain for parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including Peshawar on Saturday evening/night and Sunday.

According to the synoptic situation, continental air is prevailing over most parts of Pakistan.

A shallow westerly wave is present over the upper parts of the country.

Under the influence of these conditions, hot and humid weather is expected in most districts of the province on Saturday evening/night and Sunday.

However, a rain-wind thunderstorm is expected at isolated places of Dir, Chitral, Mansehra, Abbotabad, Balakot, Swabi, Peshawar, Mardan, Khyber, Kohat, Kurram and Waziristan during the period.

In Peshawar, maximum temperature is likely to remain in the range of 37-39 degrees Celsius on Sunday.

Meanwhile, hot and humid weather persisted in most districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the last 24 hours.

Dera Ismail Khan remained the hottest place in the province where mercury rose as high as 41 C.

In Peshawar, the maximum temperature was recorded at 37 C.

Relative humidity in the morning was recorded at 59 per cent.