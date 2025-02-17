Weather update for Islamabad, Rawalpindi; rains, gusty winds likely

ISLAMABAD – Rains and gusty winds are likely in Islamabad, Rawalpindi and parts of Pakistan on Wednesday and Thursday.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), continental air prevails over most parts of Pakistan. A fresh westerly wave is expected to enter Baluchistan from tomorrow (evening/night) and likely to affect western and upper parts of the country from 19 to 21 February 2025.

Under these weather conditions, rains and gusty winds are likely in the twin cities and parts of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir and Balochistan on February 19-20 with occasional gaps. Snowfall in predicted in Murre, Galliyat and hilly areas of the country during the period.

Rains and snowfall may disrupt routine life in Murree, Galliyat, Naran, Kaghan, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Shangla, Astore, Hunza, Skardu, Neelum Valley, Bagh, Poonch and Haveli.

Hailstorms are likely at isolated places in upper Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Kashmir.

Tourists are advised to remain extra cautious and avoid unnecessary travelling during the period.

Islamabad’s minimum temperature will likely remain between 05-07°C on Tuesday, and 06-08°C on Wednesday and Thursday.

Rawalpindi’s minimum temperature will likely remain between 10-12°C on Tuesday, 11-13°C on Wednesday and 10-12°C on Thursday.

Meanwhile, cold and dry weather prevailed in the twin cities and most parts of the country during the last 24 hours. However light rain/light snow occurred at isolated places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, northeast Balochistan and Kashmir.

Rainfall (mm):

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Pattan 06, Balakot 05, Malam Jabba, Chitral, Lower Dir 02, Saidu Sharif 01

Balochistan: Kalat 01

Kashmir: Rawalakot 01

Snowfall (Inches): Malam Jabba 01

Leh remained the coldest place in Pakistan where the temperature dropped 06°C below the freezing point. The minimum temperature in Gupis was recorded at -04°C, Kalam, Ziarat and Bagrote at -03°C, and Malam Jabbad and Parachinar at -02°C.

In Islamabad, the minimum temperature was recorded at 07°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 35 per cent.

In Rawalpindi, minimum temperature was recorded at 11°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 25 per cent.