Peshawar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa weather; rains, gusty winds predicted

PESHAWAR – Intermittent rains and gusty winds are predicted in Peshawar and parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Wednesday and Thursday.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), continental air prevails over most parts of Pakistan. A fresh westerly wave is expected to enter Baluchistan from tomorrow (evening/night) and likely to affect western and upper parts of the country from 19 to 21 February 2025.

Under these weather conditions, rains and gusty winds with few heavy snowfalls over the hills are predicted in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Bunner, Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Orakzai, Kurram, Waziristan, Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Swabi, Bannu, Karak and Kohat on Wednesday and Thursday with occasional gaps.

Hailstorms are likely at isolated places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Heavy snowfall may affected routine life by causing road closure/slippery conditions in Naran, Kaghan, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad and Shangla. Tourists are advised to remain extra cautious during the period.

Peshawar’s minimum temperature will likely remain between 06-08°C on Tuesday, 07-09°C on Wednesday and 06-08°C on Thursday.

Meanwhile, cold and dry weather prevailed in Peshawar and most districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the last 24 hours. However light rain/light snow occurred at isolated places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Rainfall (mm): Pattan 06, Balakot 05, Malam Jabba, Chitral, Lower Dir 02, Saidu Sharif 01

Snowfall (Inches): Malam Jabba 01

Kalam remained the coldest place in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa where the temperature dropped 03°C below the freezing point. The minimum temperature in Malam Jabbad and Parachinar was recorded at -02°C.

In Peshawar, the minimum temperature was recorded at 07°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 31 per cent.