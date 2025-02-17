AGL59.39▲ 3.41 (0.06%)AIRLINK186.81▼ -2.55 (-0.01%)BOP12.17▲ 1.07 (0.10%)CNERGY7.11▼ -0.17 (-0.02%)DCL8.72▼ -0.01 (0.00%)DFML52.09▲ 0.2 (0.00%)DGKC105.07▼ -1.02 (-0.01%)FCCL37.08▲ 0.43 (0.01%)FFL14.69▼ -0.26 (-0.02%)HUBC131.73▲ 0.84 (0.01%)HUMNL13.25▼ -0.22 (-0.02%)KEL4.21▼ -0.07 (-0.02%)KOSM5.97▼ -0.11 (-0.02%)MLCF45.65▼ -0.29 (-0.01%)NBP76.66▲ 0 (0.00%)OGDC199.44▼ -2.42 (-0.01%)PAEL37.59▼ -0.77 (-0.02%)PIBTL7.76▼ -0.18 (-0.02%)PPL170.54▼ -2.92 (-0.02%)PRL32.91▼ -1.82 (-0.05%)PTC23.31▼ -0.64 (-0.03%)SEARL95.62▼ -6.12 (-0.06%)TELE8.02▼ -0.12 (-0.01%)TOMCL32.41▼ -0.75 (-0.02%)TPLP11.73▼ -0.29 (-0.02%)TREET20.84▼ -0.63 (-0.03%)TRG62.26▼ -5.14 (-0.08%)UNITY29.28▼ -0.23 (-0.01%)WTL1.47▼ -0.05 (-0.03%)

More rain/drizzle expected in Karachi, coastal areas of Sindh

Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

KARACHI – More intermittent rain/drizzle is expected in Karachi and coastal areas of Sindh on Monday night.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), continental air prevails over most parts of Pakistan. A fresh westerly wave is expected to enter Baluchistan from tomorrow (evening/night) and likely to affect western and upper parts of the country from 19 to 21 February 2025.

Under these conditions, mainly dry weather is expected in most districts of Sindh on Monday night and the next two days.

However, intermittent light rain/drizzle is expected in Karachi and coastal areas of the province on Monday night.

Karachi’s minimum temperature will remain between 18-20°C on Tuesday and 19-21°C on Wednesday.

Hyderabad’s minimum temperature will remain between 18-20°C on Tuesday and 19-21°C on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Karachi and coastal areas of Sindh received drizzle during the last 24 hours. Dry weather prevailed elsewhere in the province.

Sukkur remained the coldest place in Sindh where the minimum temperature was recorded at 13°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 42 per cent.

In Karachi, minimum temperature was recorded at 19°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 36 per cent.

In Hyderabad, minimum temperature was recorded at 19°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 31 per cent.

Significant rains predicted in Pakistan from February 19

Staff Report

Related Posts

  • Featured, Pakistan

Peshawar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa weather; rains, gusty winds predicted

  • Featured, Pakistan

Weather update for Islamabad, Rawalpindi; rains, gusty winds likely

  • Featured, International

Who is Muhsin Hendricks? World’s first Gay Imam gunned down in South Africa

  • Featured, Pakistan

Significant rains predicted in Pakistan from February 19

Recomended

PO-Logo-White@2x
Your source for latest Pakistan, world news. Stay updated on politics, business, sports, lifestyle, CPEC, and breaking news. Accurate, timely, and comprehensive coverage.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin Tiktok
Popular Categories
Information
Download Our App
Download our Android app for the latest Pakistan and world news in just a tap. Stay informed, anywhere, anytime.

© 2025 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube Tiktok

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer