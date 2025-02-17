More rain/drizzle expected in Karachi, coastal areas of Sindh

KARACHI – More intermittent rain/drizzle is expected in Karachi and coastal areas of Sindh on Monday night.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), continental air prevails over most parts of Pakistan. A fresh westerly wave is expected to enter Baluchistan from tomorrow (evening/night) and likely to affect western and upper parts of the country from 19 to 21 February 2025.

Under these conditions, mainly dry weather is expected in most districts of Sindh on Monday night and the next two days.

However, intermittent light rain/drizzle is expected in Karachi and coastal areas of the province on Monday night.

Karachi’s minimum temperature will remain between 18-20°C on Tuesday and 19-21°C on Wednesday.

Hyderabad’s minimum temperature will remain between 18-20°C on Tuesday and 19-21°C on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Karachi and coastal areas of Sindh received drizzle during the last 24 hours. Dry weather prevailed elsewhere in the province.

Sukkur remained the coldest place in Sindh where the minimum temperature was recorded at 13°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 42 per cent.

In Karachi, minimum temperature was recorded at 19°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 36 per cent.

In Hyderabad, minimum temperature was recorded at 19°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 31 per cent.