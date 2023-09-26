Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly hot and dry weather for the twin cities and most parts of the country during the next couple of days.

According to the synoptic situation, a shallow westerly wave is present over extreme northern parts of the country.

Under the influence of these conditions, mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country on Tuesday evening/night and Wednesday.

However, light rain is expected in Chitral, Kurram, Waziristan, north Balochistan and Gilgit-Baltistan on Tuesday evening/night.

Light rain is expected on Wednesday in Chitral, Kurram, Waziristan and Gilgit-Baltistan.

In Islamabad, maximum temperature is likely to remain in the range of 31-33 degrees Celsius on Wednesday and 30-32 C on Thursday.

In Rawalpindi, maximum temperature is likely to remain in the range of 31-33 C on Wednesday and 30-32 C on Thursday.

Meanwhile, rain/thunderstorms occurred in Gilgit Baltistan and Dir during the last 24 hours.

Rainfall (mm):

Gilgit-Baltistan: Gupis 03, Bagrote 02, Bunji, Skardu 01

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Dir 02

Hot and dry weather prevailed elsewhere in the country.

Sibbi remained the hottest place in the country where mercury rose as high as 41 C.

In Islamabad, maximum temperature was recorded at 31 C.

Relative humidity in the morning was recorded at 75 per cent.

In Rawalpindi, maximum temperature was recorded at 30 C.

Relative humidity in the morning was recorded at 61 per cent.