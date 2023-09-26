ISLAMABAD – Noted journalist and activist Imran Riaz Khan has returned home safely after he had gone missing for more than four months.

With the comeback of the dissent TV personality, several questions have been raised, and people are making different claims online.

Amid the widespread speculations, TV show host Javed Chaudhry has claimed that former prime minister and PML-N chief Nawaz Sharif played a key role in the recovery of journalist Imran Riaz Khan.

In his recent vlog online, the seasoned journalist said he along with other journalists urged Nawaz Sharif to play his role in the recovery of Imran Riaz.

Chaudhry claimed that Mr Sharif used his contacts, which along with other efforts helped Imran Riaz to return from detention.

The TV show host quoting Nawaz Sharif said the latter was aware what Imran’s opinion about the Sharif family, but on the basis of humanitarianism.