ISLAMABAD – Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Amjad Khan Niazi is set to step down from the position on October 7 following the completion of his tenure.

A process to appoint new chief of Pakistan Army has been initiated as the Ministry of Defence has sent a summary to caretaker prime minister Anwaarul Kakar.

The ministry has recommended the names of five seniors officers of the navy to the prime minister, who will take the final decision.

Reports said the names of Vice Admiral Naveed Ashraf, who is the most senior officer. The names of other officers are set to be surfaced.

More to follow…