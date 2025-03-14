Weather outlook of Lahore, Punjab; rains, gusty winds expected

LAHORE – Rains and gusty winds are expected in Lahore and parts of Punjab on Friday night and Saturday with occasional gaps.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), a westerly wave prevails over most parts of Pakistan which will likely persist over upper parts till Sunday.

Under these weather conditions, rains and gusty winds are expected at isolated places in Rawalpindi, Attock, Jhelum, Chakwal, Bhakkar, Layyah, Noorpurthal, Mandi Bahauddin, Sargodha, Mianwali, Khushab, Gujrat, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Sahiwal and Sheikhupura on Friday night. Cloudy weather with light rain and light snowfall is expected in Murree and Galliyat. Light rain is also expected at isolated places in Multan, Khanewal, Lodhran, Rajanpur, Dera Ghazi Khan, Rahim Yar Khan, Bahawalnagar and Bahawalpur.

On Saturday, more rains and gusty winds are expected in Murree, Galliyat and at isolated places in Rawalpindi, Attock, Jhelum, Chakwal, Bhakkar, Layyah, Noorpurthal, Mandi Bahauddin, Sargodha, Mianwali, Khushab, Gujrat, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Sahiwal and Sheikhupura. Light rain is also expected at isolated places in Multan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Rahim Yar Khan and Bahawalpur.

Lahore’s minimum temperature will likely remain between 16°C and 18°C on Saturday and Sunday, and 15°C and 17°C on Monday.

Meanwhile, rains and gusty winds occurred at isolated places of central/southern Punjab during the last 24 hours. Partly cloudy weather prevailed elsewhere in the province.

Rainfall (mm): Noorpurthal 38, Joharabad, Sargodha 09, Chakwal 07, Hafizabad 06, Gujrat, Okara, Khanewal 01

Murree remained the coldest place in Punjab, where the minimum temperature was recorded at 03°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 81 per cent.

In Lahore, the minimum temperature was recorded at 17°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 45 per cent.