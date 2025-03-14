AGL56.41▲ 1.11 (0.02%)AIRLINK180.1▲ 3.78 (0.02%)BOP13.09▼ -0.36 (-0.03%)CNERGY7.48▼ -0.01 (0.00%)DCL9.44▼ -0.02 (0.00%)DFML45.89▼ -0.23 (0.00%)DGKC134.53▲ 0.65 (0.00%)FCCL45.18▼ -0.11 (0.00%)FFL16.06▲ 0.84 (0.06%)HUBC133.24▲ 0.14 (0.00%)HUMNL13.02▲ 0.01 (0.00%)KEL4.45▲ 0 (0.00%)KOSM5.97▲ 0.01 (0.00%)MLCF58.81▲ 0.78 (0.01%)NBP73.41▲ 0.21 (0.00%)OGDC218.59▲ 0.31 (0.00%)PAEL42.62▲ 1 (0.02%)PIBTL9.92▲ 0.5 (0.05%)PPL183.08▼ -1.54 (-0.01%)PRL35.33▲ 0.15 (0.00%)PTC24.34▲ 0.64 (0.03%)SEARL95.82▲ 1.29 (0.01%)TELE7.88▲ 0.01 (0.00%)TOMCL34.56▲ 0.34 (0.01%)TPLP10.84▲ 0.1 (0.01%)TREET22.27▲ 0.55 (0.03%)TRG60.94▼ -0.4 (-0.01%)UNITY29.14▼ -0.27 (-0.01%)WTL1.33▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)

KFC’s Ramadan tribute to those who work through Iftar

Ramadan is a time of reflection, togetherness, and generosity. As families gather to break their fasts, there are countless individuals who continue working—delivery riders ensuring meals arrive on time, healthcare workers tending to patients, security guards keeping watch, and many others who put duty before their own comfort.

This year, KFC is turning the spotlight on these unsung heroes with #SajaoIftarKiBaithak, a heartfelt initiative that encourages us to recognize their dedication and share our blessings with them. It’s a simple yet powerful reminder that Ramadan is not just about the meals we enjoy but about the kindness we extend to others.

By acknowledging those who serve tirelessly, KFC invites us all to be more mindful, more appreciative, and more giving. After all, true generosity is not just in sharing food but in honoring those who make daily sacrifices, often going unnoticed.

This Ramadan, let’s not only gather around our tables—let’s extend them.

#SajaoIftarKiBaithak #RamadanWithKFC #RamadanMubarak

