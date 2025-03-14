AGL56.41▲ 1.11 (0.02%)AIRLINK180.1▲ 3.78 (0.02%)BOP13.09▼ -0.36 (-0.03%)CNERGY7.48▼ -0.01 (0.00%)DCL9.44▼ -0.02 (0.00%)DFML45.89▼ -0.23 (0.00%)DGKC134.53▲ 0.65 (0.00%)FCCL45.18▼ -0.11 (0.00%)FFL16.06▲ 0.84 (0.06%)HUBC133.24▲ 0.14 (0.00%)HUMNL13.02▲ 0.01 (0.00%)KEL4.45▲ 0 (0.00%)KOSM5.97▲ 0.01 (0.00%)MLCF58.81▲ 0.78 (0.01%)NBP73.41▲ 0.21 (0.00%)OGDC218.59▲ 0.31 (0.00%)PAEL42.62▲ 1 (0.02%)PIBTL9.92▲ 0.5 (0.05%)PPL183.08▼ -1.54 (-0.01%)PRL35.33▲ 0.15 (0.00%)PTC24.34▲ 0.64 (0.03%)SEARL95.82▲ 1.29 (0.01%)TELE7.88▲ 0.01 (0.00%)TOMCL34.56▲ 0.34 (0.01%)TPLP10.84▲ 0.1 (0.01%)TREET22.27▲ 0.55 (0.03%)TRG60.94▼ -0.4 (-0.01%)UNITY29.14▼ -0.27 (-0.01%)WTL1.33▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)

UHS declares BDS first professional exam result

Mbbs Bds Admissions Stopped In Pakistan On Court Orders Check Full Details Here
LAHORE – The University of Health Sciences (UHS), on Friday, declared the result of the BDS first professional annual examinations 2024.

A total of 996 students from 16 dental colleges appeared in the exams, out of which 540 passed while 447 were unsuccessful. The overall pass percentage remained 54.71 per cent.

Female students dominated the top positions. Fatima Naveed of Niazi Medical and Dental College, Sargodha, secured the first position with 621 out of 700 marks. Amina Ejaz of FMH College of Medicine and Dentistry, Lahore, stood second with 620 marks, while Areeza Ali, also from FMH College, secured the third position with 596 marks.

According to the UHS spokesperson, the complete results are available on the university’s official website.

Staff Report

