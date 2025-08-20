Wet spell to continue in Karachi, parts of Sindh till August 22

KARACHI – Widespread monsoon rains with scattered heavy and at times hefty falls are expected in Karachi and parts of Sindh and Balochistan till August 22 with occasional gaps.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department, strong monsoon currents from the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal penetrate the southern parts of Pakistan.

Under these conditions, widespread rains with scattered heavy to hefty falls are expected in Karachi and parts of Sindh and Balochistan from Wednesday evening/night. The wet spell will continue intermittently till August 22.

Sindh:

Widespread rains and gusty winds with scattered heavy and at times hefty falls are expected in Mithi, Tharparker, Umer Kot, Mirpurkhas, Hyderabad, Nawabshah, Karachi, Thatta, Badin, Sajawal, Tando Allayar, Tando Muhammad Khan, Sanghar and Jamshoro. Scattered rains are also expected in Sukkur, Larkana, Khairpur and Jacobabad.

Balochistan:

Rains and gusty winds with scattered heavy falls are expected in Barkhan, Musakhel, Loralai, Sibbi, Zhob, Qilla Saifullah, Khuzdar, Lasbella, Awaran, Kech, Gawadar and Panjgur.

Other Areas:

Subdued rain and wind/thundershower is expected in Islamabad and at isolated places in Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, upper Punjab (Rawalpindi, Attock, Murree/Galiyat, Chakwal, Jhelum, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Lahore, Dera Ghazi Khan, Multan and Rajanpur), and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (Dir, Chitral, Swat, Kohistan, Shangla, Battagram, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Buner, Malakand, Bajaur, Mohmand, Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Mardan and Swabi).

Impacts:

Widespread rains may generate flash floods in the north/southeastern parts of Balochistan. Heavy rains may cause urban flooding in Karachi, Thatta, Badin, Sajawal, Tharparker, Umer Kot, Mirpurkhas, Hyderabad, Nawabshah, Tando Allayar, Tando Muhammad Khan, Sanghar and Jamshoro.

Wet conditions, windstorms, and lightning may damage dilapidated buildings, electric poles, billboards, vehicles and solar panels. Public, travellers, and tourists are advised to avoid unnecessary exposure to vulnerable areas and remain updated with the latest weather conditions.