No more Shorts, Tight Jeans on campus as PU enforces stern dress rules for students

LAHORE – University of Punjab started turning away students wearing shorts and other inappropriate clothing from its gates, shocking many on campus.

PU administration, responding to repeated complaints, ordered security personnel to enforce the dress code at all entry points. Students violating the rules are being sent home immediately, and even visitors must now comply with the attire regulations.

Shorts, including knickers and bermudas, are now banned across classrooms, departments, grounds, and residential areas—a move aimed at curbing a trend that had become widespread among students.

PU Vice Chancellor Dr. Muhammad Ali emphasized that this crackdown is part of the university’s commitment to discipline, warning that all areas of the campus are off-limits to anyone not following the dress code.

Students and visitors alike are now adjusting to this strict new reality on campus, marking one of the university’s most rigorous dress code enforcement campaigns in recent years.