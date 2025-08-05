Weather outlook of Lahore, Punjab: Monsoon rains, isolated heavy falls expected

LAHORE –Intermittent monsoon rains with isolated heavy falls are expected in Lahore on Tuesday night and Wednesday.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), a seasonal low lies over north Balochistan. Monsoon currents penetrate the upper parts of Pakistan. A westerly wave also prevails over the upper parts.

Under these conditions, monsoon rains with heavy falls are expected in Rawalpindi, Murree, Galiyat, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Jhelum, Attock, Chakwal, Faisalabad, Sargodha, Jhang, Khushab, Mianwali, Bhakkar, Layyah and Dera Ghazi Khan on Tuesday night and Wednesday with occasional gaps.

Heavy rains may cause flash flooding in local/nullah streams of Murree and Galiyat. Downpour may cause urban flooding in Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, and Sialkot. Landslides/mudslides may cause road closures in the vulnerable areas of Murree, and Galiyat.

Lahore’s maximum temperature is expected to remain between 36°C and 38°C on Wednesday and Thursday, and between 38°C and 40°C on Friday.

Meanwhile, muggy weather prevailed in most parts of the province during the last 24 hours. However rains occurred at isolated places in northeastern Punjab.

Rainfall (mm): Islamabad (Saidpur 07), Sialkot City 01

Bahawalpur and Sargodha remained the hottest places in Punjab, with a maximum temperature of 45°C recorded. The maximum temperature in Dera Ghazi Khan, Multan and Faisalabad was recorded at 38°C.

In Lahore, the maximum temperature was recorded at 37°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 57 per cent.