Major General Saad ul Abad appointed Director General (H) at ISI in key military reshuffle

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s military leadership witnessed some changes as senior officers have been reassigned to critical roles in Ministry of Defence (MoD), Ministry of Interior (MoI), and apex intelligence agency ISI.

The reshuffle shows military’s focus on enhancing intelligence coordination and internal security. Major General Saad Ul Abad has been appointed Director General (H) at the ISI, a key position in Ithe nter-Services Intelligence. His role is expected to strengthen intelligence gathering and analysis capabilities amid evolving security challenges.

Major General Noor Wali Khan has been posted from ISI to Ministry of Interior while Major General Faheem has been transferred from his position as Chief of Staff at Southern Command Headquarters to a key role within the Ministry of Defence.

Army’s media wing Inter-Services Public Relations is yet to share details about the posting.

The postings aim to maintain continuity in defence planning and inter-agency cooperation. Sources within defence establishment revealed that leadership’s objective behind these changes is to bolster Pakistan’s intelligence infrastructure and internal security framework in light of shifting regional dynamics and domestic challenges.