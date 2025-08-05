Apply Now: UK Govt Chevening Scholarship offers full Master’s funding

ISLAMABAD – If you are dreaming of studying in the UK for free as Chevening 2025 Applications are now open. Pakistani professionals are invited to apply UK’s prestigious Chevening Awards as fully funded UK Master’s Scholarships are open to Pakistan’s future leaders.

British government officially opened applications for prestigious Chevening Scholarships 2025, offering Pakistani students chance to pursue fully funded one-year master’s degrees at top universities. University of Oxford, Durham University, Southampton University, Leeds, University of Birmingham, Newcastle and Sussex.

The scholarship aimed at mid-career professionals, Chevening programme is designed to develop future leaders and influencers from around world.

The international scholarship covers all expenses, including full tuition fees, round-trip airfare, visa costs, and a monthly living allowance. In addition to academic excellence, scholars benefit from extensive networking opportunities, professional development, and a rich cultural experience during their stay in the UK.

British High Commissioner to Pakistan Jane Marriott termed Chevening Scholarship as platform that continues to empower Pakistan’s emerging leaders.

Who can Apply

Candidates must

Be a citizen of a Chevening-eligible country

Hold a bachelor’s degree

Have at least two years of work experience

Meet the English language requirement

Applicants are also required to submit:

Academic transcripts

A short biographical essay

A certificate of achievement

Two recommendation letters

Chevening selection is tough with only 2% to 3% of applicants being selected each year. Successful candidates are chosen based on their leadership qualities, commitment to driving positive change in their home country, and how a UK education will support their long-term goals.

Apply Online

If you are interested to apply, application window is open from August 5 to October 7, 2025, and candidates must apply through official Chevening Portal