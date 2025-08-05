Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Pakistan weather: Significant monsoon rains likely

ISLAMABAD – Intermittent monsoon rains with isolated heavy falls are likely in Islamabad, Rawalpindi and parts of Pakistan on Tuesday night, Wednesday and Thursday.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), a seasonal low lies over north Balochistan. Monsoon currents penetrate the upper parts of Pakistan. A westerly wave also prevails over the upper parts.

Under these conditions, intermittent monsoon rains with isolated heavy falls are likely in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, upper Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Kashmir on Tuesday night, Wednesday and Thursday.

Heavy rains may cause flash flooding in local/nullah streams of Dir, Swat, Shangla, Mansehra, Kohistan, Abbottabad, Murree, Galiyat, and Kashmir. Downpour may cause urban flooding in Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, and Sialkot. Landslides/mudslides may cause road closures in the vulnerable areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, Murree, and Galiyat.

Islamabad’s maximum temperature is expected to remain between 33°C and 35°C on Wednesday and Thursday, and between 34°C and 36°C on Friday.

Rawalpindi’s maximum temperature is expected to remain between 33°C and 35°C on Wednesday and Thursday, and between 34°C and 36°C on Friday.

Meanwhile, muggy weather prevailed in most parts of the country during the last 24 hours. However rains occurred at isolated places in Kashmir, northeastern Punjab and upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Rainfall (mm):

Kashmir: Muzaffarabad (Airport 09, City 06)

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Kakul 08, Malam Jabba 05, Takht Bai 03, Pattan 01

Punjab: Islamabad (Saidpur 07), Sialkot City 01

Dalbandin remained the hottest place in Pakistan, with a maximum temperature of 45°C recorded. The maximum temperature in Nokkundi was recorded at 44°C, and in Dadu and Chilas at 43°C.

In Islamabad, the maximum temperature was recorded at 34°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 68 per cent.

In Rawalpindi, the maximum temperature was recorded at 34°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 65 per cent.