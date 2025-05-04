Weather outlook of Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Pakistan; More rains predicted

ISLAMABAD – More rains and gusty winds are predicted in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, and parts of Pakistan on Sunday evening/night and Monday with occasional gaps.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), moist currents are penetrating the central and southern parts of Pakistan. A westerly wave prevails over the upper and central parts of the country.

Under these conditions, rains and gusty winds are expected in the twin cities and at isolated places in Potohar region, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, northeastern Balochistan, upper Sindh, and Kashmir on Sunday evening/night. Isolated heavy rains and hailstorms are predicted in southern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, northeast/central Punjab and northeast Balochistan.

On Monday, more rains and gusty winds are predicted in the twin cities and at isolated places in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, central/southern Punjab, northern/eastern Balochistan, upper/southeastern Sindh and Kashmir. Isolated heavy rains are also likely in southeastern Sindh.

Rains, gusty winds may damage electric poles, trees, vehicles and solar panels.

Islamabad’s maximum temperature will likely remain between 32°C and 34°C on Monday and Tuesday.

Rawalpindi’s maximum temperature will likely remain between 31°C and 33°C on Monday and Tuesday.

Meanwhile, hot and dry weather prevailed in most parts of the country during the last 24 hours. However, rains occurred at isolated places in southeastern Balochistan, Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and lower Sindh.

Rainfall (mm):

Balochistan: Lasbella 29

Kashmir: Muzaffarabad (Airport 24, City 09), Garhi Dopatta 10, Rawalakot 08

Gilgit-Baltistan: Skardu 07

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Kakul 07, Malam Jabba 04, Drosh 03, Dera Ismail Khan (Airport 02), Balakot 01

Punjab: Islamabad (Airport 04), Bhakkar, Dera Ghazi Khan 03, Murree, Multan 01

Sindh: Hyderabad (Airport 04 and City 01)

Turbat remained the hottest place in Pakistan, where the maximum temperature was recorded at 45°C. The maximum temperature in Sibbi, Dadu, Mohenjo-Daro and Jacobabad was recorded at 44°C.

In Islamabad, the maximum temperature was recorded at 33°C. Relative humidity in the morning was recorded at 69 per cent.

In Rawalpindi, the maximum temperature was recorded at 32°C. Relative humidity in the morning was recorded at 50 per cent.