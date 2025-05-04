Peshawar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa weather; rains, isolated hailstorms expected

PESHAWAR – Intermittent rains and gusty winds with isolated moderate to heavy falls are expected in Peshawar and parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Sunday evening/night and Monday.

Hailstorms are also expected at isolated places during the period.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), moist currents are penetrating the central and southern parts of Pakistan. A westerly wave prevails over the upper and central parts of the country.

Under these weather conditions, intermittent rains and gusty winds are expected in Dir, Swat, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Haripur, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner, Malakand, Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Kurram, Kohat, Hangu, Karak, Lakki Marwat, Peshawar, Swabi, Charsadda, Mardan, Waziristan, Bannu, Tank and Dera Ismail Khan on Sunday evening/night and Monday. Moderate to heavy rains and hailstorms are also expected at isolated places during the period.

Peshawar’s maximum temperature will likely remain between 34°C and 36°C on Monday and Tuesday.

Meanwhile, hot and dry weather prevailed in Peshawar and most districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the last 24 hours. However, rain occurred in isolated places.

Rainfall (mm): Kakul 07, Malam Jabba 04, Drosh 03, Dera Ismail Khan (Airport 02), Balakot 01

Dera Ismail Khan remained the hottest place in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where the maximum temperature was recorded at 36°C. Relative humidity in the morning was recorded at 69 per cent.

In Peshawar, the maximum temperature was recorded at 35°C. Relative humidity in the morning was recorded at 51 per cent.