Weather update for Lahore, Punjab; Rains, isolated hailstorms likely

LAHORE – Intermittent rains and gusty winds with isolated hailstorms are likely in Lahore and parts of Punjab on Sunday evening/night and Monday.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), moist currents are penetrating the central and southern parts of Pakistan. A westerly wave prevails over the upper and central parts of the country.

Under these weather conditions, rains and gusty winds are likely in Murree, Galliyat, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujarat, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Sahiwal, Kasur, Okara, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Khushab, Sargodha, Mianwali, Multan, Khanewal, Layyah, Bhakkar, Taunsa, Rajanpur, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Kot Addu, Dera Ghazi Khan and Rahim Yar Khan on Sunday evening/night and Monday. Isolated heavy rains and hailstorms are also expected during the period.

Lahore’s maximum temperature will likely remain between 34°C and 36°C on Monday and Tuesday.

Meanwhile, hot and dry weather prevailed in Lahore and most districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. However, rain occurred in isolated places.

Rainfall (mm): Islamabad (Airport 04), Bhakkar, Dera Ghazi Khan 03, Murree, Multan 01

Bahawalpur, Dera Ghazi Khan and Attock remained the hottest places in Punjab, where the maximum temperature was recorded at 38°C. The maximum temperature in Sahiwal, Multan and Faisalabad was recorded at 37°C.

In Lahore, the maximum temperature was recorded at 35°C. Relative humidity in the morning was recorded at 53 per cent.