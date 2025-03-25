Weather outlook of Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Pakistan; intermittent rains expected

ISLAMABAD – Intermittent rains and gusty winds are expected in Islamabad, Rawalpindi and parts of Pakistan on Tuesday night, Wednesday and Thursday.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), a strong westerly wave prevails over western/upper parts of Pakistan which will likely persist in upper parts till March 27.

Under these conditions, intermittent rains and gusty winds are expected in the twin cities, upper Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir and northeastern Balochistan on Tuesday night and the next two days. Isolated heavy rains and hailstorms are likely in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir. Snowfalls are also likely in hilly areas.

Gusty winds, hailstorms and lightning may damage standing crops and loose structures like electric poles and solar panels. Heavy rains may disrupt traffic by causing landslides/slippery conditions in Murree, Galliyat, Naran, Kaghan, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Shangla, Astore, Hunza, Skardu, Neelum Valley, Bagh, Poonch, and Haveli. Heavy rain may also generate flash floods in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, and Mansehra.

Islamabad’s maximum temperature will likely remain between 29°C and 31°C on Wednesday, and 28°C and 30°C on Thursday.

Rawalpindi’s maximum temperature will likely remain between 29°C and 31°C on Wednesday, and 28°C and 30°C on Thursday.

Meanwhile, dry weather prevailed in most parts of Pakistan and hot in plain areas during the last 24 hours. However, rains occurred at isolated places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltsitan.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Chitral 28, Parachinar 12, Dir (upper 12, Lower 03), Drosh 11, Kalam 05, Mirkhani 10, Pattan 01

Gilgit-Baltistan: Astore 01

Nawabshah remained the hottest place in Pakistan, where the maximum temperature was recorded at 42°C. The maximum temperature in Dadu was recorded at 41°C, and Mithi at 40°C.

In Islamabad, the maximum temperature was recorded at 28°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 50 per cent.

In Rawalpindi, the maximum temperature was recorded at 28°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 33 per cent.