Peshawar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa weather; widespread rains likely

PESHAWAR – Widespread rains and gusty winds with isolated heavy falls and hailstorms are likely in Peshawar and parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tuesday night, Wednesday and Thursday with occasional gaps.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), a strong westerly wave prevails over western/upper parts of Pakistan which will likely persist in upper parts till March 27.

Under these conditions, rains and gusty winds with snowfall over the high mountains are likely in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Kohistan, Battagram, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Buner, Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Orakzai, Kurram, Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Swabi, Waziristan, Kohat, Karak, Lakki Marwat, Bannu and Dera Ismail Khan on Tuesday night and the next two days. Hailstorms are likely at few places in the southern districts. Moderate to heavy rains are also likely at isolated places in the upper districts.

Gusty winds, hailstorms and lightning may damage standing crops and loose structures like electric poles and solar panels. Heavy rains may disrupt traffic by causing landslides/slippery conditions in Galliyat, Naran, Kaghan, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad and Shangla. Heavy rain may also generate flash floods in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, and Mansehra.

Peshawar’s maximum temperature will likely remain between 29°C and 31°C on Wednesday, and 28°C and 30°C on Thursday.

Meanwhile, dry weather prevailed in most districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and hot in plain areas during the last 24 hours. However, rains occurred at isolated places in upper parts.

Rainfall (mm): Chitral 28, Parachinar 12, Dir (upper 12, Lower 03), Drosh 11, Kalam 05, Mirkhani 10, Pattan 01

Dera Ismail Khan remained the hottest place in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where the maximum temperature was recorded at 32°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 47 per cent.

In Peshawar, the maximum temperature was recorded at 30°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 56 per cent.