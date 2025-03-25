AGL69.44▲ 0.03 (0.00%)AIRLINK176.82▼ -0.07 (0.00%)BOP11.09▼ -0.26 (-0.02%)CNERGY7.94▲ 0 (0.00%)DCL8.93▼ -0.06 (-0.01%)DFML44.51▼ -0.42 (-0.01%)DGKC130.99▼ -0.78 (-0.01%)FCCL44.94▼ -0.47 (-0.01%)FFL16.11▼ -0.21 (-0.01%)HUBC141.78▲ 2.8 (0.02%)HUMNL13.25▲ 0.05 (0.00%)KEL4.43▲ 0.02 (0.00%)KOSM6.03▼ -0.11 (-0.02%)MLCF58.45▼ -0.41 (-0.01%)NBP76.2▼ -0.3 (0.00%)OGDC224.19▲ 6.02 (0.03%)PAEL45.9▲ 0.03 (0.00%)PIBTL10.6▲ 0.05 (0.00%)PPL185.48▲ 0.98 (0.01%)PRL36.91▼ -0.13 (0.00%)PTC23.69▼ -0.39 (-0.02%)SEARL98.4▲ 0.74 (0.01%)TELE7.82▼ -0.05 (-0.01%)TOMCL34.4▼ -0.44 (-0.01%)TPLP10.96▼ -0.15 (-0.01%)TREET22.55▼ -0.53 (-0.02%)TRG66.14▼ -4.06 (-0.06%)UNITY28.72▼ -0.1 (0.00%)WTL1.34▼ -0.04 (-0.03%)

Utility Stores among 78 buildings sealed in Punjab capital

Utility Stores Among 78 Sealed In Punjab Capital
Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

LAHORE—The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) sealed 78 illegal commercial buildings and commercialisation fee defaulter premises in different areas of Punjab capital on Tuesday.

LDA’s Town Planning Wing sealed 20 buildings in Canal Bank Road’s surroundings, 25 in Gulberg and New Garden Town, and 33 in Subzazar Housing Scheme for illegal commercial use and nonpayment of commercialisation fees.

The sealed premises include Utility Stores, Hassan Orthopedic and Polyclinic, private school, grocery stores, restaurants, offices, shops and other businesses.

LDA Chief Town Planner I Assad-uz-Zaman supervised the operations carried out by the enforcement teams with the help of the Police.

According to the LDA spokesperson, several notices were served on these buildings’ owners before the operations were carried out.

LDA Director General Tahir Farooq has directed continuing indiscriminate operations against encroachments, illegal commercial buildings and commercialisation fee defaulters in Lahore.

Yousaf Broast, Fresh Inn Bakers among 145 buildings sealed in Lahore

Staff Report

Related Posts

  • Featured, Pakistan

Peshawar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa weather; widespread rains likely

  • Featured, Pakistan

Weather outlook of Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Pakistan; intermittent rains expected

  • Business, Pakistan

Relief for Taxpayers as FBR extends deadline for filing Sales Tax Returns

  • Featured, Pakistan

First Solar Eclipse of 2025 on March 29 – All you need to know about ‘Suraj Grahan’

Recomended

PO-Logo-White@2x
Your source for latest Pakistan, world news. Stay updated on politics, business, sports, lifestyle, CPEC, and breaking news. Accurate, timely, and comprehensive coverage.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin Tiktok
Popular Categories
Information
Download Our App
Download our Android app for the latest Pakistan and world news in just a tap. Stay informed, anywhere, anytime.

© 2025 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube Tiktok

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer