Utility Stores among 78 buildings sealed in Punjab capital

LAHORE—The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) sealed 78 illegal commercial buildings and commercialisation fee defaulter premises in different areas of Punjab capital on Tuesday.

LDA’s Town Planning Wing sealed 20 buildings in Canal Bank Road’s surroundings, 25 in Gulberg and New Garden Town, and 33 in Subzazar Housing Scheme for illegal commercial use and nonpayment of commercialisation fees.

The sealed premises include Utility Stores, Hassan Orthopedic and Polyclinic, private school, grocery stores, restaurants, offices, shops and other businesses.

LDA Chief Town Planner I Assad-uz-Zaman supervised the operations carried out by the enforcement teams with the help of the Police.

According to the LDA spokesperson, several notices were served on these buildings’ owners before the operations were carried out.

LDA Director General Tahir Farooq has directed continuing indiscriminate operations against encroachments, illegal commercial buildings and commercialisation fee defaulters in Lahore.