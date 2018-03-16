Wealth stashed abroad

THE Supreme Court on Wednesday expressed disappointment over the recommendations given by a 3-member Committee for bringing back assets of Pakistanis illegally hidden abroad and appointed a Tax Consultant and a Chartered Accountant as amicus curiae to assist the court in the case pertaining to illegal capital flight from Pakistan. The Committee, among other things, recommended that all relevant government agencies should make use of the global changes in future to strengthen their drive for tracing and retrieving illegal foreign assets.

According to reports, appearing in national media from time to time, there is an enormous amount stashed in banks abroad that has mostly been earned and transferred illegally. In 2014, then Finance Minister Ishaq Dar had formally informed the National Assembly that a staggering amount of $200 billion was in Swiss banks alone and this was followed by signing of an agreement last year with Switzerland to improve exchange of information regime regarding Swiss bank accounts but still no worthwhile and concrete progress has been achieved. Apart from this, billions of dollars have also been invested in so-called offshore companies but unfortunately there seems to be no genuine interest to identify and bring back this ill-gotten money. While there is no harm in making legitimate investment abroad for earning profit as is done the world over but the tragedy is that money amassed through corrupt practices is sent abroad, and according to some reports it is sent almost daily even through boats to Dubai and then transferred elsewhere. In Dubai as well, thousands of Pakistanis have invested billions of illegal money in real estate and this is known to almost all government institutions and agencies but action against them is still awaited. Successive governments introduced many amnesty schemes but the objective of whitening the black money has not been achieved. The incumbent government too is planning to launch another such scheme in its last days and it is obvious the initiative might achieve limited objective. We do not agree with the proposition that opening of foreign currency accounts should be banned as it would hurt the country badly and that too when it is faced with a serious financial crisis. However, there is definitely need to pull the agencies concerned to gather necessary data as to who sent what abroad through illegal means and how it can be brought back.

Related