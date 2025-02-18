‘We are no longer isolated diplomatically,’ Dar tells Pakistani community in New York

NEW YORK – Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said the diplomatic isolation of Pakistan has ended as active diplomacy yielded positive results.

Dar, who is in the US on an official visit, told it to Pakistani community during a gathering at the Pakistan consulate in New York. He highlighted that Pakistan recently held two international events – SCO summit and and the Conference on Girls’ Education in Muslim Communities – and these were attended by several global leaders.

He said a recent visit of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan also reflected the growing diplomatic relations with the foreign countries.

The foreign minister also talked about the economic situation of Pakistan, saying national economy is now set to take off as a result of the hard work being made by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

He said inflation has dropped to single digit after witnessing a significant decline since the PML-N made coalition government in Centre. He said the policy rate has dropped to 12%, a move that boosts economic activity in the country.

Remittances have witnessed an increase and the exports have surged leading to stability in the country, he said, asserting that the situation would improve further if all the political parties joined hands.

The deputy prime minister also urged Pakistani-American to increase their remittances and invest in projects in Pakistan. In this connection, he told them to contact the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), a facility to act as a “single window” to help investors, establish cooperation among all Government departments, and fast-track project development.

He also pointed out how the economy suffered during the tenure of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government. He said the PTI policies also led to surge in terrorist.

He also expressed confidence that the Uraan Pakistan initiative would would achieve all its set targets.

The event was attended by Ambassador Munir Akram, permanent representative of Pakistan to the United Nations, Ambassador to the United States, Riazwan Saeed Sheikh, Ambassador Asim Iftikhar Ahmad, alternate permanent representative to the UN, and the Consul General in New York, Aamer Atozai.