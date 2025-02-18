AGL57.5▼ -1.89 (-0.03%)AIRLINK187▲ 0.19 (0.00%)BOP12.56▲ 0.39 (0.03%)CNERGY7.16▲ 0.05 (0.01%)DCL8.7▼ -0.02 (0.00%)DFML52.26▲ 0.17 (0.00%)DGKC105.45▲ 0.38 (0.00%)FCCL37.4▲ 0.32 (0.01%)FFL14.55▼ -0.14 (-0.01%)HUBC131.8▲ 0.07 (0.00%)HUMNL13.22▼ -0.03 (0.00%)KEL4.22▲ 0.01 (0.00%)KOSM5.9▼ -0.07 (-0.01%)MLCF45.79▲ 0.14 (0.00%)NBP77.38▲ 0.72 (0.01%)OGDC201.5▲ 2.06 (0.01%)PAEL38.04▲ 0.45 (0.01%)PIBTL7.87▲ 0.11 (0.01%)PPL171.79▲ 1.25 (0.01%)PRL33.2▲ 0.29 (0.01%)PTC23.19▼ -0.12 (-0.01%)SEARL95.81▲ 0.19 (0.00%)TELE8.06▲ 0.04 (0.00%)TOMCL32.29▼ -0.12 (0.00%)TPLP11.7▼ -0.03 (0.00%)TREET21.05▲ 0.21 (0.01%)TRG61.75▼ -0.51 (-0.01%)UNITY29.48▲ 0.2 (0.01%)WTL1.48▲ 0.01 (0.01%)

National Police Academy to be upgraded on modern lines: Naqvi

The government has announced a comprehensive plan to upgrade the National Police Academy (NPA) on modern lines, bringing it in line with the standards of Military Academy Kakul.

The decision aims to enhance police training facilities and improve law enforcement capabilities.

During his visit to the National Police Academy, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi presided over a high-level meeting where he was briefed on the NPA’s upgradation plan. The minister emphasized the need for state-of-the-art training facilities to ensure that officers receive the highest level of professional training.

As part of the plan, an Elite Force Training School will be established at the academy. Additionally, Technical Training Centers, Indoor and Outdoor Firing Ranges, and a modernized Parade Ground will be developed to meet the evolving needs of law enforcement.

Naqvi directed officials to prioritize the construction of residential blocks for under-training officers, ensuring they have proper living arrangements. He also instructed that the Master Plan be revised and resubmitted after necessary modifications.

“The goal is to transform the National Police Academy into an internationally recognized institution, where officers from abroad can also come for training,” Naqvi stated.

The restructuring of the NPA will be implemented in phases, with a focus on enhancing infrastructure and training modules. The meeting was attended by senior officials, including Commandant NPA Muhammad Idrees Ahmed, Chairman CDA, IG Islamabad, and DC Islamabad.

This initiative marks a significant step towards modernizing Pakistan’s police force and aligning it with global policing standards.

 

News desk

