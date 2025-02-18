Pakistan, Bahrain vast opportunities to explore in various sectors: Ayaz Sadiq

Speaker of the National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Monday said that Pakistan and Bahrain have vast opportunities to explore in investment, trade, IT and Tourism sectors.

On the special invitation of Speaker of the National Assembly, the high-level Bahraini parliamentary delegation led by the President of the Council of Representatives, Ahmed Bin Salman Al Musallam, called on him at Parliament House, Islamabad.

During the meeting, Ayaz Sadiq highlighted the deep-rooted, longstanding relationship between Pakistan and Bahrain, based on shared religious, cultural, and historical values.

He said, “These commonalities have fostered mutual respect and understanding, paving the way for enhanced bilateral cooperation in multiple sectors. Both nations have consistently worked together to promote regional stability, economic growth, and cultural exchange, making our partnership stronger with time.”

The Speaker said that Pakistanis enjoys great respect in Bahrain, with several roads named in their honor, reflecting Bahrain’s appreciation of their contributions.

He expressed gratitude for the strong ties between the two nations, stating that Pakistanis consider Bahrain as their second home.

He also extended an invitation to President Ahmed Bin Salman Al Musallam to visit Pakistan again next year.

While appreciating the services Pakistani expatriates in Bahrain, the Speaker acknowledged the special privileges, including dual nationality, granted to them and expressed hope for continued support in resolving any outstanding issues

While deliberating on opportunities for deeper cooperation, Ayaz Sadiq stressed the need for proactive measures to enhance collaboration in investment, trade, business, tourism and IT sectors.

He underlined the importance of inter-parliamentary cooperation, stating that parliaments play a crucial role in bringing nations closer together.